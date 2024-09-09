Ministry Of Municipality Holds Workshop On Drying Dates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality's Agricultural Research Department recently organised a on drying dates at Rawdat Al Faras Research Station.

The event was attended by Head of the Research Department Suwaid Al Maliki and a number of palm owners, engineers, agricultural guides on farms, private companies, and palm farmers. During the event, Engineer Amer Fayyad Al-Kuhais from the Agricultural Research Department gave a presentation on the most important pre-harvest transactions, harvest transactions, and post-harvest transactions, and reviewed all the stages that have been studied on drying methods since 2006 until now, and how the drying process has developed until the use of date drying rooms covered with polycarbonate.