Russian Army Loses 1,150 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 626,410 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 9, 2024, including 1,150 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,639 Russian tanks (including three in the past 24 hours), 16,906 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 17,830 (+26) artillery systems, 1,180 multiple rocket launchers, 942 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,588 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,897 (+33) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,262 (+44) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,049 (+2) pieces of special equipment.
