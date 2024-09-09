(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - As Ventrickle prepares for the launch of its new and wellness app, slated for release later this year, they are extending an invitation to all local F&B establishments to participate in a special initiative aimed at enhancing transparency in food nutrition.





Ventrickle empowers local F&B establishments to provide detailed nutritional information, fostering a healthier community through informed food choices.

Ventrickle is Fostering a Healthier Singapore through Informed Choices



With a growing number of consumers in Singapore prioritising healthier lifestyles and utilising tools like calorie calculator apps and nutrition apps, there's a rising demand for transparency in food choices. Hence, the provision of comprehensive nutritional information on menus is becoming increasingly crucial. Now, F&B establishments can meet this demand and empower diners to make informed decisions with the help of Ventrickle's new initiative.



For a limited time, Ventrickle is offering complimentary nutrition analysis services to all F&B establishments in Singapore. Ventrickle's team will collaborate closely with restaurants, meticulously analysing menus to provide up-to-date nutritional data. This process will equip restaurants with comprehensive calorie counts and nutritional breakdowns for their dishes, aiding them in becoming featured venues on Ventrickle's upcoming health and wellness app - a powerful calorie counter app and nutrition tracker for users seeking healthier dining options.



This initiative aligns with Ventrickle's mission to empower people in Singapore to make informed food choices. It also provides F&B owners with a valuable opportunity to attract health-conscious customers and demonstrate their commitment to wellness, building a healthier community where customers can relish their meals while staying mindful of their nutritional intake.



Ventrickle invites F&B owners and establishments to be part of this transformative movement in Singapore's F&B scene to be featured on the Ventrickle app and connect with a growing audience of health-conscious diners.





Ventrickle is a health and wellness platform based in Singapore that is focused on providing users with accurate and accessible nutritional information. Their upcoming app features innovative tools designed to help people make healthier choices in their daily lives, with a strong emphasis on personalisation and mental health in the approach to nutrition and calorie tracking.



