JB1 Launches AI-Driven Residential Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of JB1 Development, John Talaat, stated that his company was the first real estate developer in Egypt and the Arab world to utilize artificial intelligence (AI).





Talaat explained that AI is responsible for both the design and sales processes and that all processes within the company are essentially AI-driven.





Talaat added that his company is developing a compound on the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road in New Sphinx City, west Cairo, covering an area of 100 feddan. The first phase will span 50 feddan, and the project will consist exclusively of villas.





He noted that the design of this project will be entirely different, as it will be the first technological villa design using very new technology in the Arab world, with full details of the project to be announced soon.





He further pointed out that the project will be unique, as it will be the first AI-powered compound in the Arab world.





Moreover, all villas will operate with AI, providing each resident with a personal AI system. Reservations for the compound will open as soon as the project is officially announced.