King Inaugurates Third Judicial Conference, Regular Judges' Club

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 8 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday inaugurated the third Judicial and the Regular Judges' Club building, located on Queen Alia International Airport Road.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on several active and retired judges, in recognition of their distinguished efforts and service.The two-day conference, titled "Foreseeing the Future of Justice in the Era of Emerging Technologies", features the participation of about 900 Jordanian judges, as well as a number of Arab and foreign judges, with discussions covering ways to employ modern technologies and benefit from regional and international experiences in judicial work.Speaking at the conference's opening ceremony, Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazou gave a briefing on the main milestones in the development in the judiciary since the King assumed his constitutional powers.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Acting Senate President Samir Rifai, and several senior officials attended the inauguration.