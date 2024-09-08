No Power Outages Scheduled For Monday Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The national power grid operator has no plans to restrict electricity consumption in the country on Monday, September 9.

That's according to Ukrenergo 's press service, Ukrinform reports.

The company urges citizens to consume electricity responsibly, refraining from switching on several powerful electrical appliances at once from 18:00 to 21:00.

