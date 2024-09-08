Intercontinental Cup: Playing Good Football Is The Need Of The Hour, Says Manolo Ahead Of Syria Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) India and Syria will go head-to-head for the Intercontinental Cup 2024 trophy in the third and final game of the at the GMC Balayogi Athletic on Monday. India's new man at the helm Manolo Marquez expects the side to win.

"It will be a difficult game for both sides. It's a friendly game, but the team who wins the game wins the trophy. We expect to play a good game and win the tournament," said India head coach Manolo Marquez in the pre-match press conference.

But the Spaniard also noted that the need of the hour for the national team is to play good football, and the results will follow.

"If you ask me, I prefer to play a good game than to win the tournament. I don't want to win it 1-0, scoring with the hand. I want that, in this moment, the team understands our ideas and we play better because finally, it's not about winning or losing. You need to arrive at a style of play and that's what we are focusing on. Obviously when you win, the confidence grows and then it's easier. But finally now it's about that we believe that we can compete against all the teams. When you have time to work, the possibilities for success are more," he added.

India, who began the competition with a 0-0 draw against Mauritius on Tuesday, are eyeing their second consecutive Intercontinental Cup, and third overall. Syria beat Mauritius 2-0 on Friday, which means they hold a slight advantage heading into the final game as the Eagles of Qasioun require only a draw to claim the trophy.

Like India, Syria are also in their new era under new head coach Jose Lana. The Spaniard was satisfied with their opening-game display against Mauritius as goals from Mustafa Abdullatif and Mahmoud Al-Mawas sealed a 2-0 win. He hopes to keep progressing and do even better against India.

"I think India are a great team. I like the way they play with this coach. They try to move the ball fast. I think it will be a difficult match for us. And our only objective for tomorrow is to be better than our previous match. I think they have good organisation. They know how to play when they don't have the ball. They try to press high. And when they have the ball, they try to play faster and move the ball from side to side," said Lana.