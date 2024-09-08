Political Leaders Rally In São Paulo Calling For Supreme Court Accountability

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Saturday, politicians and gathered on São Paulo's Paulista Avenue to call for Justice Alexandre de Moraes's impeachment.



They also called for amnesty for those arrested during the January 8, 2023 events. Moreover, the protest voiced support for Elon Musk.



Organizer and prominent religious leader Pastor Silas Malafaia vocally criticized the recent blocking of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil.



Former President Jair Bolsonaro attended alongside São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas. São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes also made an appearance.



The rally featured multiple stages along the avenue. Participants wore yellow shirts and carried Brazilian flags.







In his speech, Bolsonaro called Moraes a "dictator" . He urged the Senate to restrain the Justice.



Furthermore, he criticized the proceedings that led to his ineligibility to run for office. Bolsonaro advocated for the release of his supporters arrested on January 8.



Eduardo Bolsonaro spoke first, wearing a "free speech" t-shirt. He labeled Moraes a "psychopath".



Eduardo claimed that freedom of speech in Brazil faced threats. He then urged supporters to rally behind four main objectives.



These included ending political persecutions and granting amnesty for January 8 detainees. He also called for closing misinformation inquiries and impeaching Justice Moraes.



Some protesters called for military intervention and armed struggle. However, these demands are unconstitutional.



Similar manifestations occurred in other Brazilian cities. These included Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Belo Horizonte.



The rally underscored Brazil's deep political divisions and escalating dissatisfaction with the left-wing establishment.



Central to this discontent is the Supreme Court , seen as a key pillar of the current regime.



Political Leaders Rally in São Paulo Calling for Supreme Court Accountability

MENAFN08092024007421016031ID1108649067