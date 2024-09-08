KMCC Qatar Kasaragod District Holds Blood Donation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its mission to make the public aware of the importance of blood donation, the KMCC Qatar Kasaragod District Committee, in collaboration with the Hamad Medical Corporation Blood Bank, organised a mega blood donation camp.

The camp was notable for its arrangements and public participation. According to the call made by KMCC, a large expatriate organisation in the Gulf region, through news and social media, hundreds of people attended the blood donation camp.

Various charitable activities were also carried out by KMCC on the occasion. Blood donation provided life-saving support to expatriate families.

The camp, which started at 2:30pm, concluded at 8pm.

A certificate of appreciation from Hamad Blood Donation Center was presented to the KMCC Qatar Kasaragod District Committee by Abdul Khader, a representative of the Blood Donation Center.