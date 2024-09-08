Aadhaar Update: This Free Service Ends On September 14. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aadhaar update: Aadhaar cards issued more than ten years ago and not updated after that would require proof of identity and proof of address documents for revalidation. September 14 has been set as the last date.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will charge a ₹50 fine for any updates made after the deadline.

Aadhaar Authentication involves submitting an Aadhaar number along with demographic or biometric information to UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for verification.

UIDAI then confirms the accuracy of the details based on the information it holds.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you update your Aadhaar online :

Step 1: Visit gov and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Review the identity and address details displayed in your profile.

Step 3: If the information is accurate, click on the option 'I verify that the above details are correct.'

Step 4: Select the documents for identity and address verification you wish to submit from the drop-down menus.

Step 5: Upload the chosen documents. Individuals are advised to ensure that each file is under 2 MB in size and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Step 6: Review the information and submit to update your Aadhaar details.

Aadhar card controversy; CM Mamata Banerjee involved

In 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that Aadhaar cards of 50 citizens at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district and several others in Birbhum, North and South 24 Parganas as well as in North Bengal had been "delinked".

UIDAI, in response to Banerjee's allegations, reiterated that no Aadhaar numbers had been cancelled. The authority stressed its commitment to addressing grievances and maintaining the integrity of the Aadhaar database.

Aadhaar card was introduced in India on January 28, 2009. It serves as an identity card besides several other documents such as the PAN card, and voter ID.

