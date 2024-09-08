Grass Burning In Three Districts Of Kyiv - SES
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fires in ecosystems on an area of 1.63 hectares have been extinguished in the Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv.
According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv reported this on facebook .
“Rescuers in three districts of the capital eliminated the fire on the grass flooring,” the report says.
The SES reminded that unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues is subject to administrative liability, and in severe cases, criminal liability.
Read also:
Russian air strike on Kharkiv: four killed, 28 wounded
As reported by Ukrinform , on September 6, a series of fires broke out in two districts in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones in open areas.
MENAFN08092024000193011044ID1108648533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.