Grass Burning In Three Districts Of Kyiv - SES

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fires in ecosystems on an area of 1.63 hectares have been extinguished in the Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv reported this on .

“Rescuers in three districts of the capital eliminated the fire on the grass flooring,” the report says.

The SES reminded that unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues is subject to administrative liability, and in severe cases, criminal liability.

Russian air strike on Kharkiv: four killed, 28 wounded

As reported by Ukrinform , on September 6, a series of fires broke out in two districts in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones in open areas.