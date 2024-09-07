Westernport Marina Expands Marine Services In Hastings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Westernport Marina, a leader in marine services in Westernport Bay, is proud to announce the expansion of its premier Hastings Marine services. Designed to cater to boating enthusiasts of all levels, Westernport Marina offers comprehensive solutions, including secure boat storage, expert maintenance, and modern slipway access.

Located conveniently in Hastings, the Westernport Marina has long been known for its exceptional customer service and top-notch facilities. With this new expansion, Hastings Marine is set to become the go-to destination for boat owners looking for reliable and professional marine care.

Westernport Marina's expanded Hastings Marine services include:

Secure boat storage: Offering both short-term and long-term options.

Comprehensive boat maintenance and repairs: Managed by expert technicians.

On-site fuel and supply services: For quick, convenient refueling.

Modern slipway access: Ensuring easy boat launching and retrieval.

Whether you're planning a fishing trip or simply enjoying the beauty of Westernport Bay, Westernport Marina's Hastings Marine is ready to meet all your boating needs.

About Westernport Marina

Westernport Marina has been a trusted provider of marine services, offering boat storage, maintenance, and first-class facilities to the boating community. Located in Westernport Bay, we are dedicated to delivering quality service with a focus on customer satisfaction



