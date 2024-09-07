Four Suicide Bombers Killed As Pakistan Security Forces Repulse Attack In KP

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Four bombers were killed when security forces repulsed an attack on a military headquarters in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, an statement said on Saturday.

The incident was reported in the Mohmand district of the province when the four terrorists in a group attacked a paramilitary Frontier Corps headquarters, the military's wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, said the ISPR, adding that all four suicide bombers were neutralised before they could cause the intended damage, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.

Clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, it added.

The military said that Pakistan's security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the South Asian country.