Telegram Hits 10 Million Premium Subscribers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Telegram has reached a remarkable milestone: 10 million premium subscribers as of September 6, 2024.



This achievement highlights the platform's growth since launching its premium service in 2022.



Users can subscribe for R$19.90 ($3.50) monthly or choose an annual plan at R$12.49 ($2.20) per month.



Telegram Premium offers several enticing features to its subscribers:







Increased file upload size limit of 4 GB



Voice-to-text conversion capabilities



Exclusive stickers and reactions



Ad-free experience



Faster download speeds

Advanced chat management tools



The growth of Telegram Premium has been impressive. In less than eight months, the service doubled its subscriber base. This rapid expansion showcases Telegram's ability to effectively monetize its platform.Telegram's overall user base has also seen significant growth. As of January 2024, the platform boasted over 800 million monthly active users worldwide.The success of the premium tier suggests many users value enhanced features enough to pay for them.Telegram expressed gratitude to its premium subscribers in a recent statement. They thanked users for their support, which enables the platform to create powerful new features.This milestone comes at an interesting time for Telegram . The platform faces both opportunities and challenges in the current messaging landscape.Telegram has been gaining users rapidly, especially during controversies surrounding other messaging apps.The success of Telegram Premium could have far-reaching implications for the messaging app market.It may influence how other platforms approach monetization and premium features in the future.As Telegram continues to evolve, the growth of its premium tier will be crucial to watch. This metric will indicate both the company's financial health and user satisfaction with the platform.Looking ahead, Telegram faces both opportunities and challenges. The platform must continue to innovate while addressing concerns about security and content moderation.