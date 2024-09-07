Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Brazil
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
