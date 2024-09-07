World Famous Treorchy Male Choir Play Milton Keynes

(MENAFN- Pressat) The World Famous Treorchy Male Choir is in Milton Keynes for one night only.

For over 140 years the Treorchy Male Choir has been recognised as one of the greatest choral ensembles of all time. Early competition victories were followed by regular and television broadcasts, feature films and an unequalled number of commercial recordings.

The Choir has given Royal Command Performances, appeared alongside international entertainers and undertaken an enviable number of tours around the world.

The evening has an optional networking event before if you like mixing business with pleasure. There will be a range of exciting food and drink available plus a big raffle and auction to make the evening a bit more special.

Join us on Saturday 12th October to experience this once in a lifetime performance and support a local charity helping seriously and terminally ill children in our community.

Book at