Kuwait Beat New Zealand At Continental Futsal Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's futsal Blues defeated New Zealand's Whites 8-3, securing the third place in the Continental Futsal Championship 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

The Blues maintained an eight-goal lead, built by Naser Alabanm - 3, Salman Albaujan - 1, Abuaziz Borashed - 1, Abuaziz Bu-Rashed - 2, and Abdulaziz Almasam 1.

Then Whites' Hamish Grey reduced by gap by two goals and Art Twigg added the final one.

Kuwait's Fahad Al-Khawari won the best goalkeeper award of the friendly five-nation - a preparatory stage for the 10th edition of FIFA Futsal World Cup, due in Uzbekistan between September 14, and October 6, 2024. (end) aab-hss

