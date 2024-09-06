The Belize Blue-Bond

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

BELMOPAN, Belize – The of Belize, through the Blue and Finance Permanence Unit and the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, has made it possible for the Belize Coast Guard to implement a new mode of maritime security and enforcement.

For the first time, Coast Guard teams on patrol at sea will have the aerial support of its new drone squadron, which will identify suspect vessels engaging in illegal activities in Belize's Blue spaces for easy tracking and interception.

The drones will also assist the Coast Guard in its marine conservation and humanitarian rescue missions.

