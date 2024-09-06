Ibovespa Falls 1.05% In A Week Influenced By Weak U.S. Jobs Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, the Brazilian stock Ibovespa ended on a sour note. This decline reflected a global downturn influenced by Wall Street's reaction to weaker-than-expected U.S. employment data.



The index fell by 1.41% to close at 134,572.45 points, marking a weekly decline of 1.05%. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar saw a modest rise against the Brazilian real, ending the session at R$5.5901.



This represented an increase of 0.34% from the previous day, despite a weekly decrease of 0.80%. In Brazil, investors focused on corporate news while anticipating the upcoming inflation data release.



The Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for August is projected to show a slight decrease of 0.02%, compared to a 0.38% increase in July.



Over a 12-month period, inflation is expected to cool from 4.50% to 4.28%, according to forecasts compiled by Broadcast. This week also saw significant activity among specific stocks on the B3, Brazil's main stock exchange.







Oncoclínicas shares fell sharply due to the resignation of vice president Rodrigo Medeiros. In contrast, CSN Mineração led the gains for the week.

Market Reactions to U.S. Labor Data

Global markets , particularly in the United States, reacted to the new labor market data, which showed that the U.S. economy added only 142,000 jobs in August, falling short of expectations.



This has heightened concerns about a potential slowdown in the world's largest economy. It triggered a sell-off in technology stocks, including major players like Amazon and Alphabet, both of which dropped over 3%.



Nvidia also saw a decrease of about 4%. Despite these mixed signals, the market still anticipates a possible 25 basis-point cut in U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming September meeting.



This expectation is supported by a 73% probability rate, an increase from 60% the previous day. The week ended with a sharp decline in commodities, with iron ore plummeting 9.5%.



This, coupled with a dip in oil prices, significantly impacted large corporations like Petrobras , which lost approximately R$23 billion in market value.



Additionally, banks experienced a downturn, reflecting broader market uncertainty. These market movements are not isolated incidents but reflections of broader economic dynamics.



They highlight the interconnectedness of global markets and the ripple effects of economic data on financial markets worldwide.



Investors and analysts are closely watching these developments. The anticipation of next week's inflation data and central bank decisions will likely play a crucial role in shaping market sentiments moving forward.

