Brazil’S President Lula Refuses Breaking Ties With Maduro

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ruled out breaking relations with Venezuela while also refusing to recognize Nicolás Maduro as the winner of last month's contested Venezuelan presidential election.



Lula has called on Venezuela to publish tallies that the country has so far failed to release, highlighting the delicate balance he is trying to maintain in regional politics.



"Maduro still has six months left in his term. He is the president regardless of the election. If he has good sense, he could call upon the people of Venezuela and perhaps even call for new elections.



He could also create an electoral committee and allow observers from around the world to monitor," Lula said in a radio interview.



This stance reflects Lula 's approach to the Venezuelan crisis, which involves maintaining diplomatic channels while pushing for democratic processes.







He has criticized international sanctions against Venezuela, arguing that such measures "only harm the people" rather than affecting Maduro directly.

Controversy Surrounds July 2024 Venezuelan Election

The July 2024 Venezuelan election has been a source of international controversy. Venezuela's electoral authority declared Maduro the winner with 51% of the vote.



Meanwhile, the opposition reported that their tallies showed their candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, as the victor.



Several Western nations, including the United States, have questioned the legitimacy of the electoral process.



Lula's position aligns with his broader foreign policy approach, which seeks to maintain dialogue even with controversial regimes.



However, he has been critical of Maduro's actions following the contested election, describing the Venezuelan president's behavior as "disappointing" and falling short of democratic standards.



The Brazilian president has repeatedly called for the publication of complete voting tallies. Venezuela has failed to release these tallies, raising suspicions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.



Lula stated, "Maduro knows he owes Brazil and the world an explanation." As the situation continues to evolve, the international community remains divided on how to address the Venezuelan crisis.



Lula's approach highlights the challenges of balancing regional diplomacy with the promotion of democratic values in a complex political landscape.

