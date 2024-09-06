August Ipos To Watch

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the homebuilder, cleantech, tech, and sectors.

The newest companies are all recent IPOs - listed on the Nasdaq, CSE and TSX Exchanges. They are active in the homebuilder, cleantech, tech, mining and energy sectors.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Homebuilder Directories :

Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq:RITR ) provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

NU E Power Corp. (CSE:NUE ) is a utility-scale solar developer ‎focused on the development‎ of large-scale ‎solar energy projects. The company's ‎goal is to profitably accelerate the ‎transition to clean energy by delivering ‎reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable ‎solar solutions to power grids.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

YXT GROUP HOLDING Ltd (Nasdaq:YXT ) provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. YXT is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, YXT has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development, and has received recognition, respect and recurring business.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Culico Metals Inc . (TSXV:CLCO ) is a company focused on creating value in the mineral exploration, development and production sector. Culico's current assets include a 1% lithium royalty on certain mining interests held by Kali Metals Limited (ASX:KM1), the right to receive a deferred consideration payment due to the on-sale of the Dumont project and approximately C$10 million in cash. The Dumont project is a large-scale nickel deposit located 25 km west of the town of Amos in the established Abitibi mining camp in the mining-friendly Canadian province of Québec. Culico holds an interest in the net proceeds from a future sale or other monetization event involving the Dumont project.

Borealis Mining Company Limited (TSXV:BOGO ) owns and operates the Borealis mine located just outside of the town of Hawthorne, Nevada. The company has an exceptional Board and Management team with proven success in mining exploration and the mining industry.

EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE:EAGL ) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Magusi West gold property (the "Property"), which is located approximately 39 kilometres northwest of the City of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec and consists of 11 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 563.35 hectares.

Roberto Resources Inc . (CSE:RBTO ) was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the three exploration concessions totaling 2,800 hectares called the "Janampalla Property" located in Peru

New Stocks Added to the Energy Directories :

High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV:HOH ) is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling ‎and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material ‎handling and drilling support equipment.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.