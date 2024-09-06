Zelensky Meets With Scholz And Thanks Him For His Leadership In Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for his leadership in strengthening our air defense.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian state announced this in his Telegram .

“In Germany, I met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Thank you for providing Ukraine with comprehensive assistance, especially military, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This is very important. This is the foundation of our successful struggle for Ukraine's independence. Thank you for your leadership in strengthening our air defense system, which saves the lives of Ukrainians,” Zelensky wrote following the meeting.

Source: Official channel of the President of Ukraine

The President also said that during the talks, they also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

“Thank you for doing everything together to bring a just peace closer,” the Head of State said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently in Germany. In addition to participating in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense, he held talks with US and German Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius. After the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Ukrainian President plans to visit Italy, where he will take part in the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum and hold talks with the head of the Italian Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni.

Photo: OP