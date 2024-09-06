UK Launches Operation To Dismantle Smuggling Gangs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The UK Intelligence Community (UKIC) launched an operation to dismantle smuggling gangs that facilitate and finances illegal immigration to Britain.

A statement by the Home Office revealed that Secretary of State Yvette Cooper convened a landmark operational summit of cabinet ministers and law enforcement partners on September sixth, setting out the moral imperative to destroy the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings.

Her comments came after the horrific tragedy in the this week that saw the deaths of at least 12 people, with others reported to be still in a critical condition.

The Home Secretary was joined at the National Crime Agency (NCA) headquarters in London by ministers including the Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Attorney General Lord Hermer, as well as representatives from the NCA, Border Force and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Discussion focused on collaboration with European enforcement agencies, including Europol, and plans would be put forward to rapidly enhance this through the government's new Border Security Command in the coming months, added the statement.

On its part, the NCA said "As well as arresting suspects and seeing our investigations lead to convictions and sentences, we're operating around the world to disrupt the perpetrators."

"This includes helping seize more than 410 small boats and engines since last spring, preventing thousands of crossings." (end)

