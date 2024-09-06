US Announces Additional USD 250 Million Defense Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The United States of America announced on Friday that it will provide 250 million dollars in military assistance to the Ukrainian to demonstrate military and security support for protection from Russia's attacks.

In a press release, the US Department of Defense stated that this additional aid is the 65th batch of equipment provided by the US administration from the Department of Defense stockpiles to Ukraine since August 2021.

The statement added that the new package will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including air defense systems, interceptor missiles, ammunition for missile systems, artillery, and anti-tank weapons.

The United States and 50 allied countries are always committed to supporting Ukraine with military capabilities to repel Russian attacks, the statement added.

Defense ministers of states allied to Kyiv and senior military officials will convene at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, later on Friday, to discuss further support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. (end)

