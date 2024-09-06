Ukrainian Yehor Dementiev Wins Gold In Paralympics Road Race

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian Yehor Dementiev won the medal in the men's C5-4 road race at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 on Friday.

Dementiev won first place with a speed of 2:18:59 hours, ahead of Frenchman Kevin Le Cunff, who passed him in the final meters. He came in third place, while Dutchman Martin van de Poel won the bronze medal. With this result, Ukraine's tally rose to 64 medals in this session, including 16 gold, 21 silver, and 27 bronze.

In the women's road race, Britain's Sarah Storey defeated France's Heidi Gogan, who came in second, by a small margin at the finish line, with Colombian Paula Andrea Ossa Velosa taking third place.

Heidi Gogan thus won her third silver medal in the Paralympics after participating in the time trial and the pursuit event in track cycling. For the British woman, this gold medal represents her 19th Paralympic title since the beginning of her career.

The competition continues until Sunday, with athletes worldwide competing in 22 sports spread across exceptional and famous sites in the French capital, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Palace of Versailles and the Grand Palais. (end)

ma







MENAFN06092024000071011013ID1108645628