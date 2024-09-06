Palestinian Girl Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces' Bullets South Of Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH 6 Sept (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of said that a girl was martyred by Israeli forces' bullets on Friday, south of Nablus.

The ministry said in a press statement that the girl Bana Labom, 13, was martyred after being shot by the occupation forces in the town of Qaryut.

The Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that its crews transferred a 12-year-old girl who was seriously by live bullets in the chest during clashes in Qaryut and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to local sources, the girl was shot while she was inside her home after the occupation forces targeted the homes with bullets while protecting settlers who attacked the town.

An American activist of Turkish roots was martyred today in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, during clashes with the occupation forces.

The Ministry of Health explained that a foreign activist arrived at Rafidia Governmental Hospital with serious head injuries and signs of brain death, and the medical teams announced her death after attempts to revive and treat her. (end)

nq











MENAFN06092024000071011013ID1108645625