Conteq Expo 2024 App, Official Mascot Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organising Committee of ConteQ 2024 has unveiled the new ConteQ Expo B2B Matchmaking Tool and mobile app.

The innovative will facilitate connections between the event participants, allowing them to schedule meetings in advance, access interactive floorplans and interact directly with exhibitors and speakers in addition to various benefits.

A ceremony yesterday marked the launch of the lounge which will be powered by Media City Qatar while providing a cutting-edge environment for media professionals and innovators.

Kholoud Yousuf al-Saai, the head of Events Management, said that Media City Qatar is dedicated to nurturing innovation and creativity within Qatar's media and technology sectors through its partnership with ConteQ Expo 2024.

Media City Qatar offers a dynamic environment for media and technology companies, leveraging Qatar's stable economy and exceptional global connectivity.

The committee also unveiled the Mascot of ConteQ Expo24 and the schools that won the Official Mascot Design Competition, launched in co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

