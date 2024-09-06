Energy Futures Institute: New Ipsos Poll Reveals Concerns About BC’S Energy Policies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbians are concerned about a number of provincial energy policies and are open to a variety of options to secure their energy future, according to a new poll released today by Ipsos Public Affairs (conducted August 13-18, 2024).



“These results highlight the attitudes of British Columbians about many of the policies being deployed in pursuit of a 'net zero' future,” said Barry Penner, chair of the Energy Futures Institute.

​​A majority of respondents (53%) oppose BC's EV sales mandates, which will penalize future new car sales that don't comply with the required sales mix with a $20,000 fee per vehicle starting with the 2026 model year.

Only 38% of residents support the EV sales mandates, with 13% expressing strong support and 35% strongly opposing. More residents are open to delaying the EV mandates (60%).

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents agree with preventing municipalities from making energy policy decisions, such as banning natural gas hookups, as these decisions could lead to increased electricity use and more strain on the electrical grid. A majority also support pushing back GHG emission reduction timelines (51%) and reviewing planned natural gas power generation phase-outs (50%) in BC.

At the same time, BC residents put renewables (solar, wind & geothermal) at the top of the list for additional electricity supply (82%) but are also willing to consider the addition of large hydroelectric dams (62%) and nuclear power (58%). Following the controversy last year when the BC Government disputed a predicted $28 billion negative impact to GDP by 2030 as a result of their CleanBC policies, 75% of those surveyed would like to see comprehensive economic impact assessments of proposed energy policies so that both environmental and economic factors are considered.

“Strong support for provincial control over energy policy reflects the public's desire for consistent approaches to our energy challenges,” said Penner.“There's even stronger support for renewable energy but a majority is also open to other options and express concerns about EV mandates.”

BC residents oppose raising prices or adding new taxes to reduce demand for electricity (72%), and there is more support for time-of-use pricing to reduce electricity usage at periods of peak demand (52% support, 38% opposed).

The poll found strong support for energy policy recommendations released by the Energy Futures Institute in July 2024, with the most strongly supported as follows:



Adding 'reliability' to existing legislated energy objectives (77%)

Implementing a real-time public dashboard for electricity production and usage (77%)

Requiring comprehensive cost/benefit analyses for proposed energy policies (75%) Supporting reconciliation through First Nations participation in electricity projects (60%)

Media Contact:

Aanush Shah

...

c. +1 (587) 578-9935

Background:

Barry Penner, KC

Barry Penner served as BC's Minister of Environment, Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Attorney General during his four terms as a MLA. Penner represented Chilliwack in the BC Legislature from 1996 to 2012. During this time, he also served as both President and Vice President for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) and chaired a number of Legislative Committees. As Minister of Environment, Penner introduced BC's first climate action plan which included North America's first revenue-neutral carbon tax.

Penner was named Chair for the Energy Futures Institute in December 2023.

Energy Futures Institute

The Energy Futures Institute is an independent Canadian project initiated by Resource Works, exploring challenges to energy security, affordability and independence. We are working to answer the big questions of how we meet growing energy demand while protecting our environment...not just today but for the coming decades and century ahead. For more information, visit

Resource Works

Resource Works is a public-interest advocacy and communications not-for-profit organization based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its mission is to reignite the promise of Canada's economic future by leading respectful, inclusive and fact-based dialogue on natural resource development.

Resource Works helps show how resources have“worked” for citizens in the past and how they can continue to do so in a new era defined by environmental responsibility and reconciliation. We communicate the importance of resource sectors to personal well-being and opportunity, demonstrating how responsible development creates jobs and incomes, both directly and indirectly, while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.