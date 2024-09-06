Xeni Partners With TBO To Offer Global Hotel Inventory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xeni, the global white-label booking platform, announced a partnership with TBO, adding over 1 million hotels to the Xeni platform.

- Guarav BhatnagarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xeni, the global white-label travel booking platform, has announced today a partnership with TBO. The partnership adds over 1 million hotels worldwide to the Xeni platform.Partnering with TBO allows Xeni to offer its subscribers enhanced access to global travel inventory at extraordinary rates, especially across the Asia-Pacific region.TBO is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms. TBO is directly integrated with global chains like Hilton, Hotel Napoleon, The Marmara Hotels, Pullman Hotel and many more hotel brands.Xeni offers subscribers a powerful custom booking solution featuring hotels, flights, car rentals, activities, trip protection coverage, and ancillaries.Xeni's wholesale rates allow its subscribers to earn commissions on travel sold on their custom, Xeni-powered booking sites.Xeni offers its subscribers an instantly launchable solution, or an API integration for a fully customized experience. Xeni provides booking engines, custom mark-up management, a built-in CRM, sales agent management tools, and marketing tools for its subscribers around the world.Sachin Narode, CEO at Xeni, commented:“Xeni is thrilled to partner with TBO. We are experiencing exceptional growth in the Asia-Pacific region, and it is essential that we partner with the top distribution partners in the region. TBO brings unparalleled selection and pricing to the Xeni platform.”Guarav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and Managing Director at TBO, stated: "TBO continues to broaden its worldwide reach through partnerships with innovative travel platforms like Xeni. We are excited to offer our incredible selection and rates to Xeni's unique and growing audience."About XeniXeni's white label platform is a B2B solution that powers subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their audiences. Subscribers can launch their own booking engine, complete with a full suite of bookable inventory at wholesale rates so the seller can earn commissions. Today, Xeni powers travel clubs, host agencies, independent travel agents, and travel influencers in over 70 countries around the world. Xeni also powers the travel platforms for global enterprises including super apps, payment gateways and event organizers. Xeni's infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger.Press contact: ...About TBOTBO is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms that aims to simplify the buying and selling travel needs of travel partners across the world. It relies on proprietary technology that aims to simplify the demands of the complex world of global travel by seamlessly connecting the fragmented base of travel buyers and travel suppliers at scale.TBO's approach has always been technology-first and it continues to invest in new innovations and new offerings to make travel easy and simple. TBO's APIs are serving large travel ecosystems across the world. The modular architecture of the platform enables new travel products while expanding across new geographies. Its proprietary technology platform relies heavily on AI/ML to offer unique listings and travel products, meeting specific requirements put forth by customers, thus increasing conversions.The TBO journey began in 2006 with a simple goal – to address the evolving needs of travel buyers and suppliers, and what started off as a single product air ticketing company, has today become one of the leading global travel distribution platform (Source: report titled“Travel and Tourism Industry Report” issued by PGA Labs dated December 21, 2021) across the America, UK & Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific. TBO's product range includes air, hotels, rail, holiday packages, car rentals, transfers, sightseeing, cruise, and cargo.For more information, please visit:

