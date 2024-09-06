Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 5th Sept 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,762.2 5.0% 13.4% RSISX USD Index 1,732.7 5.0% 13.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 19,115.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 14.5 # of Traded Companies 64 Traded Shares (mn)/d 16,692 # of Companies (Up) 11 Total Trades (#/d) 4,344 # of Companies (Down) 33 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,592 # of Companies (Not changed) 20 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,842 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM) ITLI 0.810 17.4% 15.7% Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 1.980 16.5% 90.4% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 2.940 15.3% 86.1% Economy Bank BEFI 0.240 14.3% -20.0% Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 4.000 14.3% -33.2% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.500 -9.1% -54.5% Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.520 -5.5% -58.4% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.320 -3.0% -25.6% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. INCP 1.750 -2.8% 0.6% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.610 -1.6% 10.9% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 4,932.6 3,736.8 25.8% Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 3,362.4 2,547.2 17.6% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,266.6 1,717.1 11.9% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 2,228.9 1,688.6 11.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,624.1 1,230.3 8.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,117 13,936.9 10,558.3 72.9% Industry 1,141 2,603.5 1,972.3 13.6% Telecom 496 1,624.1 1,230.3 8.5% Agriculture 455 798.1 604.7 4.2% Hotels&Tourism 71 83.0 62.9 0.4% Services 51 68.1 51.6 0.4% Insurance 10 2.0 1.5 0.0% Investment 3 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,344 19,115.8 14,481.7 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 3.0 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Sep. 1, valued at IQD999.9 mn and corresponding to 1.2% of BINT's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 1.3 bn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on Sep. 2, valued at IQD3.8 bn and corresponding to 0.3% of BBOB's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 3.4 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Sep. 4, valued at IQD3.4 bn and corresponding to 1.3% of BMUI's capital.

Iraqi For Tufted Carpets (IITC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for FY23 at its headquarters in Baghdad-Al-Dawoudy, Al-Hamra, starting Sep. 1. The company decided in its recent AGM (Jul. 14) to distribute IQD0.8 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 5.3% dividend yield.

According to the ISC decision on Aug. 21, the ISX transferred Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) and Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) from the Undisclosed Companies Market (UCM) to the Regular Market (RM) starting Sep. 1, 2024.

Ahliya For Insurance (NAHF) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 8.0 bn shares starting Sep. 4 from the capital increase to IQD15.0 bn through 114.3% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. The ISC approved the request of Iraqi Carton Manufacturies (IICM) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Al-Khatem Telecoms (TZNI) resumed trading on Sep. 5 due to disclosing its FY23 financial results.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Sep. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 8 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of the following companies starting Sep. 4 in accordance with an ISC decision due to not disclosing their 2023 annual financial statements: BKUI, BUND, INCP, and TZNI (BZII has already been suspended). The following companies will continue to trade in the Undisclosed Capital Market (UCM): AMAP, ITLI, IMCM, IELI, SBAG, SIGT, SBAG, VBAT, BBAY, and HPAL (BNOR and VKHF are already suspended).

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (BLAD) starting Sep. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 10 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, the activation of investments for the company and Al Hamra Real Estate Investment Company, and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of The Light Industries (ITLI) starting Oct. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve 2017 & 2018 annual financial statements, the removal of mining activity from the commercial register, and electing four original and four alternative board members.

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .