Structural Firefighting Garment Market Size, Share | Forecast 2024-32

The global structural firefighting garment market size reached US$ 2,238.7 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 3,624.7 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.



The market for structural firefighting garments is expanding steadily, propelled by stringent safety mandates and heightened awareness of firefighter protection needs. These specialized garments are engineered to endure intense heat, flames, and hazardous environments, offering essential safety to firefighters during structural firefighting activities. Growth in the market is driven by advancements in fire-resistant materials, enhancements in ergonomic design for comfort and mobility, and innovations in heat management technologies. Furthermore, increased investment in firefighter safety equipment and widespread adoption of standards-compliant protective gear by firefighting agencies worldwide are shaping market trends positively.



The structural firefighting garment market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The structural firefighting garment market is growing rapidly, fueled by stringent safety standards and heightened focus on safeguarding firefighters in hazardous environments. These specialized garments are engineered to endure extreme heat, flames, and other risks encountered during structural firefighting tasks, ensuring crucial protection and comfort. Key drivers of market expansion include advancements in fire-resistant materials, enhancements in ergonomic design for improved mobility, and innovations in heat management technologies. Moreover, increased investments in firefighter safety equipment and widespread adoption of standardized protective gear by fire departments worldwide are significant contributors to the market's growth. Hence, all these factors contribute to structural firefighting garment market growth.



By Product Type:



Coats

Trousers/Pants

Coveralls

Helmets

Gloves

Boots

Others



By Material Type:



Nomex

PBI (Polybenzimidazole)

Kevlar

Gore-Tex

Others



By End Use:



Fire Departments

Defense & Military

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Construction

Others



By Distribution Channel:



Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Bristol Uniforms Limited

Lion Group, Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

PBI Performance Products, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Ansell Limited

Sioen Industries NV

MCR Safety

TenCate Protective Fabrics



