Angie Marks Of Twin Flame Psychic To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are you longing to feel joyful, healthy, and truly alive? We are all on a life's journey, each with a unique set of challenges. Along the way we experience good and bad times,ups and downs,highs and lows, and personal traumas. Such turmoil can cause depression and anxiey but did you also know it is causing blocks in our chakras and these negative emotions actually become lodged in our bodies and become the underlying cause of many devastating diseases that block us from living our best lives? Instead of seeking ways to numb our pain through medication or maladaptive habits, clearing these blocks can remove toxins and impurities so we can finally live more balanced, meaningful, joyful healthy lives.

Angie Marks is well-known as a Spiritual Healer, clairvoyant, and empath. A deeply spiritual and intuitive person sought by many who are looking for clarity and peace of mind in the midst of today's challenging, chaotic times, she help us purify our spirit, mind, and body from negative energy so we live with greater clarity and purpose.

Although many authentic psychics use their connection to the spiritual realm to provide us with basic answers, Angie takes her work to a whole new level offering us self-healing tools and much needed guidance.

Now more than ever, we are all urgently seeking answers as we struggle with pressing life issues and emotional wounds. As an Intuitive Healer, she uses her incredible gifts to be in tune with our energy bringing balance so we can face life with more ease, resilience, and a fresh healthy perspective.

Angie emphazies how we are traumatized imperfect people raised by traumatized imperfect people and we need to break that pattern so we can collectively live as one in light and love.

With over 20 years of experience in spiritual science and psychic abilities, .Angie expertly analyzes our electromagnetic field to find out what, who, and why our energy has been blocked. She emphasizes how as humans we are actually vibrating in unique electromagnetic waves. Thus our physical health and emotional issues are related to energy blocks or imbalances. With Angie's help in clearing these negative energy levels, we can let go of past traumas and move forward towards healthier, happier, abundant lives.

Angie also specializes in love and relationships. By tapping into one's energy, emotions, & higher self she is able to identify the true intentions and feelings of our loved ones and see exactly what or who came between you and if the relationship is meant to move forward or not. She also helps us clear any forms of negative energy that might be affecting our love life/relationship and determines if there is a true connection. She gives us the insight, guidance, and answers to end all confusion, regrets, and the feeling of the unknown.

Her psychic healing is using her natural gifts and intuitive nature to heal us mind, body, and spirit. By making certain our energies are properly balanced we restore harmonious flow and feel enlightened, healthy, and connect with our true selves.

Besides healing us through many spiritual evidence based healing modalities, Angela also encourages us to raise our vibration by tuning into a higher frequency of living. It's a shift to a higher state of consciousness and well-being that is life changing.

Angie helps us find comfort and purpose. Her mission is to lead us to our highest good and discover our profound insight, wisdom, and direction. She taps into our energy guiding us towards self-awareness, helping us assess why certain situations are happening in our lives so we can focus our energy on moving forward with fresh perspective and self-love. So no matter what obstacles arise, we are creating the very best version of who we are so we can always make the best possible life decisions so even in our darkest days we live our lives uplifted with inner peace and harmony.

Close Up Radio will feature Angie Marks in an interview with Jim Masers on Monday September 9th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit

