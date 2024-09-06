Comprehensive 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report Featuring 39 Firms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a comprehensive annual review of legal service pricing, the latest findings on London law firm hourly rates have been meticulously compiled. The report offers a detailed examination of average hourly rates categorized by professional roles within major London law firms across principal litigation and transactional practice areas. The data encapsulated in this report has been directly sourced from the authoritative Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Research and Reporting Methodology Overview
The report is the product of extensive public records research, analyzing the publicly disclosed hourly rates of attorneys and support staff across an array of 2,500 law firms, which represent a spectrum of over 20,000 companies globally. This extensive secondary public records research provides a complete profile of the engagement histories of the attorneys and firms in question. Through this rigorous methodology, the report offers precise and actionable data that aids large law firms, corporations, and consulting firms in making data-driven comparisons and pricing strategy decisions.
Commitment to Clarity and Transparency
Consistent with the emphasis on transparency, all hourly rates, hours, and accompanying fees for individual attorneys are meticulously cited, with sources ranging from court filings to publicly available government budgets, SEC records, and other documents. This allows for verifiable data that is recognized by court systems for its validity and accuracy, and which has been utilized in numerous United States federal and state court cases.
Perspective on Legal Hourly Rates
Acknowledging the global nature of legal practice, the report encompasses hourly rate information from attorneys in 62 countries, providing a comprehensive view of the international legal landscape. The firm positions, ranging from Senior Partners with over 25 years of experience to Associates with less than five years since graduation, reflect the nuanced structure of the legal profession. This offers a clear perspective on the billing practices across practice areas and firm hierarchies.
The report's findings serve as a benchmark for the legal industry and provide a valuable resource for those seeking to understand the dynamics of legal costs within the competitive landscape of London's law firms. The 2024 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report stands as an essential tool for legal professionals worldwide in making informed decisions about legal services and their pricing structures.
Companies Featured
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Brown Rudnick LLP Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Cooley LLP Covington & Burling LLP Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Dechert LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Fox Rothschild LLP Goodwin Procter LLP Haynes and Boone, LLP King & Spalding LLP Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Locke Lord LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP Milbank LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Nixon Peabody LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Paul Hastings LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Shearman & Sterling LLP Sidley Austin LLP Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Steptoe & Johnson LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP White & Case LLP Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Winston & Strawn LLP
