Azerbaijan Launches Special Visa Portal For COP29 Participants

The of Azerbaijan has taken several measures to facilitate the arrival and stay of officials, delegations, and guests visiting the country for the COP29 of the UN Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled to take place in Baku from November 11-22, 2024, Azernews reports.

To streamline the visa application process for COP29 participants, a dedicated portal has been launched for obtaining a COP29 special visa. The "ASAN Visa" portal, accessible at , was developed in collaboration with the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The portal supports multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, Hebrew, Italian, Russian, Arabic, Persian, Chinese, and Korean, to accommodate tens of thousands of participants from nearly 200 countries.

The visa process is entirely electronic, and paperless, and offers 24/7 support to ensure a smooth experience for applicants. Participants seeking a special COP29 visa must first register through the UNFCCC's online registration system. Following this, they can apply for the COP29 visa on the portal, which is issued free of charge within three working days after the completion of the application forms.

Detailed guidance on obtaining a COP29 special visa is available through an electronic guide and an informative video provided on the portal.