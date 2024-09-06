Azerbaijan Launches Special Visa Portal For COP29 Participants
Akbar Novruz
The government of Azerbaijan has taken several measures to
facilitate the arrival and stay of officials, delegations, and
guests visiting the country for the COP29 conference of the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), scheduled to take
place in Baku from November 11-22, 2024, Azernews
reports.
To streamline the visa application process for COP29
participants, a dedicated portal has been launched for obtaining a
COP29 special visa. The "ASAN Visa" portal, accessible at , was developed in collaboration
with the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovations
under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The portal
supports multiple languages, including English, German, French,
Spanish, Hebrew, Italian, Russian, Arabic, Persian, Chinese, and
Korean, to accommodate tens of thousands of participants from
nearly 200 countries.
The visa process is entirely electronic, and paperless, and
offers 24/7 support to ensure a smooth experience for applicants.
Participants seeking a special COP29 visa must first register
through the UNFCCC's online registration system. Following this,
they can apply for the COP29 visa on the portal, which is issued
free of charge within three working days after the completion of
the application forms.
Detailed guidance on obtaining a COP29 special visa is available
through an electronic guide and an informative video provided on
the portal.
