Azerbaijan Hosts Next Meeting Of Green Energy Hub Working Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A hybrid meeting of the "Green Hub" working group, created to ensure the implementation of the measures outlined in the "2022-2026 Social and Economic Development Strategy," has been held, Azernews reports.

Deputy Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting, emphasized that the projects being implemented under the Strategy are in harmony with the events carried out for the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World." He noted that the regular meetings of the working group enhance the effectiveness of accountability and drew attention to the issues on the agenda.

Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and Vice Chairman of the working group, presented the preliminary assessment report on the results of the monitoring conducted for the first half of 2024. The report included information on the performance indicators for the "Green Energy Hub" goal, indicators across six areas of activity, and the progress made toward the targets. Discussions covered various topics including the development of public-private partnerships in gas and heating supply, exploration of offshore wind energy potential, expansion of bioenergy and geothermal energy use, creation of an information system for renewable energy sources, preparation of a National Plan for Electric Mobility, implementation of energy storage systems, carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, and improving energy efficiency across various sectors of the economy.

Subsequently, reports from other group members were heard, and the next steps, challenges, and recommendations were reviewed. Instructions for the effective implementation of the Strategy's measures in the upcoming period were provided.

The working group includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, CAERC, and other ministries such as Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Finance, Emergency Situations, as well as SOCAR, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the State Statistics Committee, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Customs Committee, the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the State Water Resources Agency, and companies such as Azerenerji, Azerishiq, and Azeristiliktəchizat.

By the Cabinet of Ministers' decree dated June 12, 2023, eight working groups were established to ensure the complete, timely, and effective implementation of the measures outlined in the "2022-2026 Social and Economic Development Strategy" and to coordinate the activities of relevant state bodies. The "Green Energy Hub" working group operates within this framework to achieve the "Green Energy Hub" goal and coordinate the activities of relevant state bodies.