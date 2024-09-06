Azerbaijan Hosts Next Meeting Of Green Energy Hub Working Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
A hybrid meeting of the "Green energy Hub" working group,
created to ensure the implementation of the measures outlined in
the "2022-2026 Social and Economic Development Strategy," has been
held, Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting,
emphasized that the projects being implemented under the Strategy
are in harmony with the events carried out for the "Year of
Solidarity for a Green World." He noted that the regular meetings
of the working group enhance the effectiveness of accountability
and drew attention to the issues on the agenda.
Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for
Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) and Vice
Chairman of the working group, presented the preliminary assessment
report on the results of the monitoring conducted for the first
half of 2024. The report included information on the performance
indicators for the "Green Energy Hub" goal, indicators across six
areas of activity, and the progress made toward the targets.
Discussions covered various topics including the development of
public-private partnerships in gas and heating supply, exploration
of offshore wind energy potential, expansion of bioenergy and
geothermal energy use, creation of an information system for
renewable energy sources, preparation of a National Plan for
Electric Mobility, implementation of energy storage systems, carbon
capture, utilization and storage technologies, and improving energy
efficiency across various sectors of the economy.
Subsequently, reports from other group members were heard, and
the next steps, challenges, and recommendations were reviewed.
Instructions for the effective implementation of the Strategy's
measures in the upcoming period were provided.
The working group includes representatives from the Ministry of
Energy, CAERC, and other ministries such as Economy, Ecology and
Natural Resources, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport,
Finance, Emergency Situations, as well as SOCAR, the Central Bank
of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the State Statistics
Committee, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture,
the State Customs Committee, the National Academy of Sciences of
Azerbaijan, the State Water Resources Agency, and companies such as
Azerenerji, Azerishiq, and Azeristiliktəchizat.
By the Cabinet of Ministers' decree dated June 12, 2023, eight
working groups were established to ensure the complete, timely, and
effective implementation of the measures outlined in the "2022-2026
Social and Economic Development Strategy" and to coordinate the
activities of relevant state bodies. The "Green Energy Hub" working
group operates within this framework to achieve the "Green Energy
Hub" goal and coordinate the activities of relevant state
bodies.
