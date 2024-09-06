School Fire Kills 17 Pupils In Kenya - Police

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- At least 17 pupils have died after a school in central Kenya caught fire on Thursday night, according to police.

There are fears the death toll could rise as more than a dozen others have been taken to hospital with severe burns, the BBC quoted as saying.

The cause of the fire at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county is not yet known.

Kenyan President William Ruto called the fire "horrific" and "devastating", and has ordered an investigation.

"Those responsible will be held to account," Ruto wrote on social media.

A team of investigators has been deployed to the school, police said.

School fires are relatively common in Kenyan boarding schools. (end)

