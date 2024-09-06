Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South American Qualifiers and Nations League games are the football highlights for this Friday, September 6.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Paulistão Sub-20, Spanish 2nd Division, Women's U-20 World Cup, and NFL.
Where to Watch Live Football Games Today and Schedules
Nations League
11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - ESPN 2 and Disney+
1:00 PM - Lithuania vs Cyprus - Disney+
3:45 PM - France vs Italy - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Belgium vs Israel - SporTV and Disney+
3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Austria - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Wales vs Turkey - Disney+
3:45 PM - Iceland vs Montenegro - Disney+
3:45 PM - Kosovo vs Romania - Disney+
Paulistão Sub-20
3:00 PM - São Bento Sub-20 vs São Paulo Sub-20 - TNT
3:00 PM - Botafogo-SP Sub-20 vs Palmeiras Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Spanish 2nd Division
4:00 PM - Tenerife vs Racing Santander - Disney+
Women's U-20 World Cup
7:00 PM - Australia F Sub-20 vs Cameroon F Sub-20 - FIFA+
7:00 PM - Mexico F Sub-20 vs Colombia F Sub-20 - FIFA+
10:00 PM - Canada F Sub-20 vs Brazil F Sub-20 - SporTV and FIFA+
10:00 PM - Fiji F Sub-20 vs France F Sub-20 - FIFA+
South American Qualifiers
8:30 PM - Uruguay vs Paraguay - SporTV and Globoplay
10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - Globo, SporTV and Globoplay
10:30 PM - Peru vs Colombia - SporTV and Globoplay
NFL
9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - Rede TV, ESPN 2, Disney+, CazéTV and NFL Game Pass
Where to Watch Live Games on Open TV
Globo
10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - South American Qualifiers
No games will be broadcast on SBT, Record, or Band this Friday, September 6.
Where to Watch Live Games on Cable TV
SporTV
3:45 PM - Belgium vs Israel - Nations League
8:30 PM - Uruguay vs Paraguay - South American Qualifiers
10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - South American Qualifiers
10:30 PM - Peru vs Colombia - South American Qualifiers
10:00 PM - Canada F Sub-20 vs Brazil F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
ESPN
11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - Nations League
3:45 PM - France vs Italy - Nations League
ESPN 2
11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - Nations League
9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - NFL
ESPN 4
3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Austria - Nations League
Globoplay
8:30 PM - Uruguay vs Paraguay - South American Qualifiers
10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - South American Qualifiers
10:30 PM - Peru vs Colombia - South American Qualifiers
Where to Watch Live Games Online
Disney+
11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - Nations League
1:00 PM - Lithuania vs Cyprus - Nations League
3:45 PM - France vs Italy - Nations League
3:45 PM - Belgium vs Israel - Nations League
3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Austria - Nations League
3:45 PM - Wales vs Turkey - Nations League
3:45 PM - Iceland vs Montenegro - Nations League
3:45 PM - Kosovo vs Romania - Nations League
4:00 PM - Tenerife vs Racing Santander - Spanish 2nd Division
9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - NFL
FIFA+
7:00 PM - Australia F Sub-20 vs Cameroon F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
7:00 PM - Mexico F Sub-20 vs Colombia F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
10:00 PM - Canada F Sub-20 vs Brazil F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
10:00 PM - Fiji F Sub-20 vs France F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
CazéTV
9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - NFL
MENAFN06092024007421016031ID1108643533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.