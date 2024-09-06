عربي


Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times


9/6/2024 3:26:19 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South American Qualifiers and Nations League games are the football highlights for this Friday, September 6.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Paulistão Sub-20, Spanish 2nd Division, Women's U-20 World Cup, and NFL.

Where to Watch Live Football Games Today and Schedules
Nations League


  • 11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Lithuania vs Cyprus - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - France vs Italy - ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Belgium vs Israel - SporTV and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Austria - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Wales vs Turkey - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Iceland vs Montenegro - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Kosovo vs Romania - Disney+


Paulistão Sub-20

  • 3:00 PM - São Bento Sub-20 vs São Paulo Sub-20 - TNT
  • 3:00 PM - Botafogo-SP Sub-20 vs Palmeiras Sub-20 - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Spanish 2nd Division

  • 4:00 PM - Tenerife vs Racing Santander - Disney+

Women's U-20 World Cup

  • 7:00 PM - Australia F Sub-20 vs Cameroon F Sub-20 - FIFA+
  • 7:00 PM - Mexico F Sub-20 vs Colombia F Sub-20 - FIFA+
  • 10:00 PM - Canada F Sub-20 vs Brazil F Sub-20 - SporTV and FIFA+
  • 10:00 PM - Fiji F Sub-20 vs France F Sub-20 - FIFA+

South American Qualifiers

  • 8:30 PM - Uruguay vs Paraguay - SporTV and Globoplay
  • 10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - Globo, SporTV and Globoplay
  • 10:30 PM - Peru vs Colombia - SporTV and Globoplay

NFL

  • 9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - Rede TV, ESPN 2, Disney+, CazéTV and NFL Game Pass

Where to Watch Live Games on Open TV
Globo

  • 10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - South American Qualifiers

No games will be broadcast on SBT, Record, or Band this Friday, September 6.
Where to Watch Live Games on Cable TV
SporTV

  • 3:45 PM - Belgium vs Israel - Nations League
  • 8:30 PM - Uruguay vs Paraguay - South American Qualifiers
  • 10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - South American Qualifiers
  • 10:30 PM - Peru vs Colombia - South American Qualifiers
  • 10:00 PM - Canada F Sub-20 vs Brazil F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup

ESPN

  • 11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - France vs Italy - Nations League

ESPN 2

  • 11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - Nations League
  • 9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - NFL

ESPN 4

  • 3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Austria - Nations League

Globoplay

  • 8:30 PM - Uruguay vs Paraguay - South American Qualifiers
  • 10:00 PM - Brazil vs Ecuador - South American Qualifiers
  • 10:30 PM - Peru vs Colombia - South American Qualifiers

Where to Watch Live Games Online
Disney+

  • 11:00 AM - Kazakhstan vs Norway - Nations League
  • 1:00 PM - Lithuania vs Cyprus - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - France vs Italy - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Belgium vs Israel - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Slovenia vs Austria - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Wales vs Turkey - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Iceland vs Montenegro - Nations League
  • 3:45 PM - Kosovo vs Romania - Nations League
  • 4:00 PM - Tenerife vs Racing Santander - Spanish 2nd Division
  • 9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - NFL

FIFA+

  • 7:00 PM - Australia F Sub-20 vs Cameroon F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
  • 7:00 PM - Mexico F Sub-20 vs Colombia F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Canada F Sub-20 vs Brazil F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Fiji F Sub-20 vs France F Sub-20 - Women's U-20 World Cup

CazéTV

  • 9:15 PM - Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers - NFL

