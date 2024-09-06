Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 400 shares during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 838 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 August 2024 to 4 September 2024:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 29 August 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 30 August 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 2 September 2024
| 1 800
| 37.15
| 37.30
| 37.00
| 66 870
| 3 September 2024
| 2 100
| 36.80
| 37.10
| 36.50
| 77 280
| 4 September 2024
| 1 500
| 36.08
| 36.10
| 36.00
| 54 120
| Total
| 5 400
|
|
|
| 198 270
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 29 August 2024
| 2 423
| 36.81
| 37.00
| 36.60
| 89 191
| 30 August 2024
| 3 777
| 37.33
| 37.60
| 37.00
| 140 995
| 2 September 2024
| 638
| 37.45
| 37.50
| 37.40
| 23 893
| 3 September 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 4 September 2024
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| Total
| 6 838
|
|
|
| 254 079
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 718 shares.
On 4 September 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 852 847 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
p240906E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
MENAFN06092024004107003653ID1108643413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.