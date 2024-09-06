Unryo Breaks Silos With AI And Cross-Domain Correlation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI-Powered Observability enhances visibility across IT domains, reducing MTTR by up to 60% and improving operational efficiency.

LAVAL, CANADA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unryo elevates cross-silo observability with its unified platform that addresses the increasing complexity of modern IT infrastructures. As organizations embrace digital transformation, they face challenges managing fragmented IT estates across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, legacy systems, and emerging technologies. Unryo analyzes data across diverse domains-including network, storage, servers, applications, business, and 5G-to break down traditional IT silos.

Key capabilities include:

- Multi-Protocol Data Ingestion: Collects data via SNMP, syslog, NetFlow, PromQL, API integrations, and agent-based methods from both infrastructure elements and monitoring tools.

- Automated Topology Mapping: Continuously learns and updates the environment's topology in real-time, displaying interconnections between components across all domains without manual intervention.

- Unified Correlation Engine: Identifies root causes across IT layers for a holistic view of infrastructure.

- Alarm Console: Centralizes alerts for a unified view of incidents across the IT landscape.

- AI-Powered Assistant: Provides intelligent, context-aware recommendations for rapid issue resolution.

- Performance and Capacity Dashboards: Consolidates metrics and KPIs from all domains for streamlined monitoring and analysis.

Unryo's cross-silo solution enables:

- Seamless data integration and analysis across all IT domains

- Comprehensive root cause analysis that considers interdependencies between silos

- Unified alerting and incident management across the entire IT stack

- Holistic performance monitoring and optimization in complex, distributed environments

Customers leveraging Unryo's cross-silo observability solution have reported:

- Up to 60% reduction in mean time to resolution (MTTR)

- 30% improvement in operational efficiency

- Significant enhancement in collaboration between different IT teams

About Unryo

Unryo is a leading observability platform providing end-to-end visibility into complex applications and infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, Unryo delivers powerful analytics and proactive monitoring to help organizations achieve operational excellence. Unryo is a member of the CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation).

For more information about Unryo and its cross-silos observability capabilities, visit .

Join us at Kubecon Salt Lake City, Utah 2024!

