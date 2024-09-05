Weber Shandwick Promotes Michael Wehman & Jamie Dowd

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Weber Shandwick is switching up its North America leadership team, naming Michael Wehman president of client experience & operations and Jamie Dowd as his replacement as president of New York.



In the newly created role, Wehman, who led New York since 2020, will drive growth efforts across Weber Shandwick's

large client portfolio and oversee the integrated and operational functions across the region, including client operations

and

resource management.



Dowd, meanwhile, will have oversight of the firm's largest office with roughly 500 employees. As president of health for the Americas, Dowd will also continue overseeing the region's health care clients.



Jim O'Leary, who joined Weber Shandwick as North America CEO in 2023, said the moves stem from growth over the last year-plus and need to maintain exceptional client service. O'Leary has restructured North America leadership teams since assuming his position in 2023.



“Michael and Jamie have been critical to our dramatically accelerated growth in North America,” said Jim O'Leary said.“I'm excited to see both of them continue to thrive in their elevated roles.”



