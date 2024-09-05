Aptose Announces Results From Special Meeting Of Shareholders

A total of 6,052,460 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 33.42% of the issued and outstanding Shares were voted at the Meeting.

The proposals put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated July 11, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below:

Please refer to the Company's Proxy Statement available on SEDAR+ at or EDGAR for more details on the matters covered at the Meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

The detailed results of the vote at the Meeting are set out below: