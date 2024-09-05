Seagram's Vodka Becomes A Proud Supporter Of The USO, Donates $100,000 To Support Military Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seagram's x USO

- Shane Fitzharris, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Infinium SpiritsSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seagram's Vodka, a 100% American made premium vodka, today announced its first partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) and an unrestricted donation of $100,000 to support military families.The partnership will focus on providing essential programs and services, including keeping service members connected to their families while serving, delivering support to service members while they're stationed abroad, providing entertainment during deployments, and supporting service members and their families through a variety of transitions.Seagram's is consistently looking for opportunities that make a positive impact, and Seagram's recent donation reflects their commitment to corporate responsibility and creating a brighter future for communities everywhere."We are honored to partner Seagram's with the USO and provide impactful support to military families," said Shane Fitzharris, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Infinium Spirits. "Our donation will help to ensure funding for programs and services that strengthen the resilience of these individuals and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.”“We are incredibly grateful to Seagram's Vodka for their generous support,” said Larissa Rydin, USO Vice President of Corporate Alliances.“Their commitment to our mission in this way will make a real difference in the lives of the people who serve in our nation's military.”The USO and Seagram's Vodka have created a microsite that allows guests to easily share a message of support to service members around the world at .About the USOThe USO is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO or follow us on Facebook , Twitter/X , Instagram , and LinkedIn.About Seagram's VodkaProudly made in the USA, Seagram's Vodka has strived to give our patrons a product that is smooth, reliable and affordable. We continue to uphold that reputation by making every bottle of Seagram's Vodka with nothing but high-quality and locally sourced ingredients. Dating back to its founding in 1857, Seagram's is a Classic American Vodka. It is meticulously distilled 6x from American grain for a crisp and clean taste that stands out in a martini or your favorite cocktail.In every quality-made product, we display our core values of Integrity, Craftsmanship and Tradition which were instilled by our founders. For more information, please visitAbout Infinium SpiritsEstablished in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands, including Templeton Rye; Seagram's Vodka; Tequila Corralejo; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit .For more information, please contact ...

