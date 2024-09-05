Indigital Boosts 911 Emergency Services With Enhanced Disaster Recovery For South Carolina Psaps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 28, 2024, INdigital supported the South Carolina Coastal Cooperative of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in a round-robin routing simulation. This exercise was crucial in ensuring that PSAPs have a disaster recovery and backup plan for their 911 calls. The simulation involved a scenario where Berkeley County became incapable of receiving 911 calls, leading to calls being distributed to the surrounding PSAPs.

The Coastal Cooperative comprises Charleston County, Berkeley County, Beaufort County, Horry County, and two additional municipalities, Summerville and Goose Creek, which are not yet live on INdigital's ESiNet.

During the exercise, Berkeley County simulated a scenario in which it was unable to receive 911 calls. Using INdigital's MEVO phones, it activated round-robin routing with the press of a single button on its MEVO phone, distributing incoming calls evenly across the other three PSAPs. Round-robin routing ensures that calls are distributed evenly, preventing any single PSAP from being overloaded. Once Berkeley County was able to receive 911 calls again, it seamlessly regained control of its calls with another simple button press.

"The South Carolina Coastal Area Cooperative has continued to drive innovation in the 9-1-1 industry. This round-robin testing is just another example of how working together with INdigital as an industry partner we have been able to develop solutions to real-world problems," said Jim Lake, Director of Charleston County Consolidated Emergency Communications Center. "INdigital staff such as Doug Eggiman listened to the Coastal Cooperative users and helped design a solution that ensures one PSAP will not be overrun with calls should another PSAP go out of service."

INdigital's approach reflects its commitment to ensuring PSAPs are fully equipped and trained to handle any situation. "Our goal is to provide PSAPs with the options they need to choose the best course of action in any given situation," said Eric Hartman, INdigital Vice President. We want them to have confidence in using the tools we provide to their fullest potential, whether in routine operations or during a disaster."

This recent exercise is part of INdigital's broader mission to deliver agile, reliable, and redundant next-generation 911 services, supported by a team that understands the unique challenges PSAPs face. By offering solutions like MEVO, INdigital ensures that PSAPs have the flexibility and resilience needed to manage both daily operations and unexpected emergencies effectively.

