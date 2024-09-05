Bangladesh’S Asean Dream: A New Diplomatic Frontier

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bangladesh is making a bold move towards joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).



This initiative follows the dramatic fall of former Prime Hasina's 15-year rule in August 2024.



Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus , now 84, returned from France to lead Bangladesh's interim government.



On August 27, 2024, Yunus met with Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim. He sought support for Bangladesh's Asean bid during their meeting.



Several factors drive Bangladesh's push for Asean membership. Firstly, the country aims to reduce its dependence on India.



This relationship sparked controversy during Hasina's tenure. Many Bangladeshis launched an "India out" campaign as a result. They accused New Delhi of supporting Hasina's allegedly rigged elections.



Economically, Bangladesh sees great potential in Asean . Currently, less than 5% of its $60 billion annual exports go to India and China combined.







Asean membership could open new trade avenues for the country. Moreover, Bangladesh's experience in maritime arbitration could be valuable to Asean.



The country won disputes against India in 2014 and Myanmar in 2012. This expertise could aid Asean members in South China Sea conflicts.

However, Bangladesh faces numerous challenges in its Asean bid. The country must stabilize politically after years of authoritarian rule.



The ongoing Rohingya crisis adds complexity to regional relations. Recently, 8,000 refugees fled to Bangladesh, further straining resources.



Asean itself grapples with internal divisions over Myanmar's crisis since the 2021 coup. This may delay consideration of new members, including Timor-Leste's pending application.



While full membership remains uncertain, Bangladesh may pursue sectoral dialogue partner status with Asean .



This would allow engagement on trade, climate change, and security issues without full integration.



As geopolitical dynamics shift, Bangladesh's bid for Asean membership reflects its desire to reposition itself globally.



The outcome could significantly impact regional politics and economics in South and Southeast Asia.



Bangladesh's journey towards Asean membership will likely be long and complex. Yet, it represents a crucial step in the country's evolving foreign policy strategy.



Bangladesh's Asean Dream: A New Diplomatic Frontier

