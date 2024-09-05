Meet TV Actor, Lost Money Making A Film, Failed At Bollywood, Now...

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Karanvir Bohra lost almost half his money making the 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna'. The film flopped at the forcing him to go back to television and do reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lockk Upp to pay his debts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.