First NATO Country Applies To BRICS

Russian Vice President Yuriy Ushakov announced that Turkey has applied for full membership in BRICS and that they will evaluate the application. President Erdoğan will also attend the summit in Kazan on October 22-24. The 10-member BRICS, led by Russia and China, aims for economic cooperation.

Russia made a statement regarding Turkiye's possible membership in BRICS, which is seen as an alternative to Western institutions. In Russia, which is the BRICS term president, Vice President Yuriy Ushakov stated that Turkey has applied for full membership. Ushakov, who said that Ankara's request will be evaluated by the BRICS countries, said,“Turkey has submitted its full membership application. We will evaluate it.”

President Erdogan is going to the top

President Tayyip Erdoğan will also attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October. In a statement from presidential sources, it was noted that Erdoğan will be at the summit on October 22-24. Speaking to reporters at a press conference yesterday, AK Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said,“Our President has repeatedly stated that we want to become a member of BRICS.”

It will be the first NATO country

If Ankara is accepted as a member, Turkiye will be the first NATO member in the BRICS group. Azerbaijan recently officially applied for membership in BRICS after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Baku. BRICS, which is formed by the initials of the five largest developing world countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is an organization that emerged as an alternative to the West's one-sided economic cooperation and aims for both economic and cultural cooperation among member countries.