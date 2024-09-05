First NATO Country Applies To BRICS
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
Russian Vice President Yuriy Ushakov announced that Turkey has
applied for full membership in BRICS and that they will evaluate
the application. President Erdoğan will also attend the summit in
Kazan on October 22-24. The 10-member BRICS, led by Russia and
China, aims for economic cooperation.
Russia made a statement regarding Turkiye's possible membership
in BRICS, which is seen as an alternative to Western institutions.
In Russia, which is the BRICS term president, Vice President Yuriy
Ushakov stated that Turkey has applied for full membership.
Ushakov, who said that Ankara's request will be evaluated by the
BRICS countries, said,“Turkey has submitted its full membership
application. We will evaluate it.”
President Erdogan is going to the top
President Tayyip Erdoğan will also attend the BRICS Summit in
Kazan in October. In a statement from presidential sources, it was
noted that Erdoğan will be at the summit on October 22-24. Speaking
to reporters at a press conference yesterday, AK Party Spokesperson
Ömer Çelik said,“Our President has repeatedly stated that we want
to become a member of BRICS.”
It will be the first NATO country
If Ankara is accepted as a member, Turkiye will be the first
NATO member in the BRICS group. Azerbaijan recently officially
applied for membership in BRICS after Russian President Vladimir
Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Baku. BRICS,
which is formed by the initials of the five largest developing
world countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is
an organization that emerged as an alternative to the West's
one-sided economic cooperation and aims for both economic and
cultural cooperation among member countries.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108641992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.