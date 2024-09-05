Iron Age Pearl Found In Forests Of Sweden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Walking through the forest of the Swedish Oskarshamn, a man who lit his way with a headlamp discovered an Iron Age pearl, Azernews reports.

After consulting with an external expert, the department stated that the golden pearl with the so-called filigree details was made during the Roman Iron Age (0-375 AD).

Similar pearls were previously found on the island of Gotland, but they are very rare on the mainland. Archaeologist Kent Andersson is sure that the details and the way the two cones are connected indicate that the pearl came here from the island. Presumably, it was used as a gift between influential people.

It is noted that the find contains very important scientific and cultural-historical information.

Currently, the pearls are kept by a restorer, after which they will be added to the collections of the Kalmar County Museum.

The man who discovered the find was rewarded with an amount of $ 1,600.