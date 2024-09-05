Iron Age Pearl Found In Forests Of Sweden
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Walking through the forest of the Swedish Oskarshamn, a man who
lit his way with a headlamp discovered an Iron Age pearl,
Azernews reports.
After consulting with an external expert, the department stated
that the golden pearl with the so-called filigree details was made
during the Roman Iron Age (0-375 AD).
Similar pearls were previously found on the island of Gotland,
but they are very rare on the mainland. Archaeologist Kent
Andersson is sure that the details and the way the two cones are
connected indicate that the pearl came here from the island.
Presumably, it was used as a gift between influential people.
It is noted that the find contains very important scientific and
cultural-historical information.
Currently, the pearls are kept by a restorer, after which they
will be added to the collections of the Kalmar County Museum.
The man who discovered the find was rewarded with an amount of $
1,600.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108641985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.