Premier Personal Fitness Redefines Senior Fitness Through Specialized Personal Training In Sarasota

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New senior client works out with her personal trainer in Sarasota

Through customized personal training services, Premier Personal helps individuals 55+ build strength, confidence, and independence.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Personal Fitness is proud to reframe how individuals 55+ view and experience fitness. Led by Veronica Rasicci, the owner and head certified personal trainer, the team at Premier Personal Fitness is dedicated to improving the and well-being of seniors through personal training in Sarasota, FL .With the aging population growing, there is an increasing need for fitness programs and professionals who know how to safely and effectively work with individuals 55+ while instilling confidence in their abilities to work out at any age.Premier Personal Fitness has developed a whole-person approach to senior fitness, focusing on improving strength, mobility, well-being, and independence to help seniors live pain-free and fulfilling lives. Their certified trainers also add purpose to the workouts so that they are directly tied to what's truly important to them, such as playing with their grandkids, attending family events, returning to favorite pastimes, or enjoying everyday activities without discomfort."Our goal is to help individuals 55+ maintain their independence and improve their overall quality of life through exercise and nutrition. We often see seniors, especially women, stuck in the same workout routines for years, using only light weights and not seeing the progress they deserve," says Veronica. "At Premier Personal Fitness, we recognize this gap and are committed to helping seniors break out of these patterns. We introduce them to the benefits of varied routines and heavier weights, all completely customized to their abilities, so they can achieve the results they've been missing."Veronica Rasicci and her team of personal trainers bring over a decade of experience in the fitness industry and a deep passion for helping seniors maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. They understand the challenges of aging and are dedicated to providing personalized, accessible, and enjoyable workouts that build confidence and effectiveness at any age.One of their clients, Esty, shares her experience with her trainer: "Kaia is a wonder! I got in touch with her to pursue weight loss, and she identified my trouble areas right away-which started with weak joints. She suggested we begin with body weight exercises and knee stabilizing, then moved to water aerobics, and I'm now joint pain-free and advancing as I lift weights several times weekly! I'm grateful for her thoughtful, educated direction and thrilled at my progress. I certainly couldn't have achieved my current state of health without her expertise. And she's a joy to work with! I just adore her."Premier Personal Fitness sets itself apart by offering a holistic approach for seniors. They focus on personalized in-home personal training in Sarasota, group fitness classes, strength training, balance and mobility training, and comprehensive wellness coaching. Unlike standard services provided by typical trainers, Team Premier's programs are designed to address the unique needs of older adults, providing a supportive environment that creates confidence in their bodies and movements. Their group training classes also build a strong sense of community, which is key for motivation and long-term success.Premier Personal Fitness is redefining what it means to age gracefully on the sunny Gulf Coast of Florida. They empower seniors to feel confident, move freely, and live their best lives. Their expert trainers provide in-home personal training throughout the Sarasota area, including Lido Key, Siesta Key, Lakewood Ranch, and more.For more information about Premier Personal Fitness and their services, please visit their website at . You can schedule a consultation online. Follow their company on social media for updates and fitness tips. You can also listen to the podcast, Flex Your Knowledge, hosted by Veronica Rasicci, on Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.Don't let age hold you back from living your best life; contact Premier Personal Fitness and start your journey to a healthier and happier you.

Veronica Rasicci

Premier Personal Fitness

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.