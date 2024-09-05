Amir Meets Finnish Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday morning with Prime of the Republic of Finland Petteri Orpo at the Prime Minister's Official Residence, Kesaranta, in Helsinki.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects for enhancing and developing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of investment, energy, education, and international collaboration.

Key regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir and a number of senior officials.

From the Finnish side, the meeting was attended by a number of senior officials

