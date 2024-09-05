Monitoring The Health Of Our World's Oceans
What happens when you combine the power of genomics with the dedication of citizen
scientists at scale? You create powerful datasets to understand and improve the health
of our world's oceans.
That's exactly what Xavier Pochon from the Cawthron Institute and the Citizens of The Sea project aims to do – outfitting seafaring vessels across the South-West Pacific region with environmental DNA (eNDA) sample collection kits and pairing it with the sequencing expertise of Sequench laboratory in New Zealand.
See more of their work here .
We recognize the importance of the environment in creating a healthy, sustainable future for all. Learn more about Illumina's environmental stewardship here .
